Taylor Swift canta False God e Lover al Saturday Night Live

Ieri Taylor Swift ha annunciato che si sarebbe esibita al Saturday Night Live con una nuova versione di Lover e un pezzo mai cantato prima in tv. Ho sperato fino all’ultimo in una performance di Cruel Summer o Death By A Thousand Cuts (che però ha cantato al City of Lover Concert).

Il pezzo scelto da Taylor invece è stato False God, forse l’unica canzone di Lover che non mi ha convinto del tutto.

Niente da dire invece sull’esibizione acustica di Lover. Perfetta!

.@TaylorSwift13 sounds Majestic while playing “Lover” on the Piano in a way she’s never done before on SNL! #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/GW0XAjOlme — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 6, 2019

.@TaylorSwift13 sounds Beautiful while playing “False God” for the first time on SNL! #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/KmijmdcXB4 — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 6, 2019

Taylor Swift: False God, il testo

We were crazy to think

Crazy to think that this could work

Remember how I said I’d die for you?

We were stupid to jump

In the ocean separating us

Remember how I’d fly to you?

And I can’t talk to you when you’re like this

Staring out the window like I’m not your favorite town

I’m New York City

I still do it for you, babe

They all warned us about times like this

They say the road gets hard and you get lost

When you’re led by blind faith

Blind faith

But we might just get away with it

Religion’s in your lips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship

We might just get away with it

The altar is my hips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

I know heaven’s a thing

I go there when you touch me, honey

Hell is when I fight with you

But we can patch it up good

Make confessions and we’re begging for forgiveness

Got the wine for you

And you can’t talk to me when I’m like this

Daring you to leave me just so I can try and scare you

You’re the West Village

You still do it for me, babe

They all warned us about times like this

They say the road gets hard and you get lost

When you’re led by blind faith

Blind faith

But we might just get away with it

Religion’s in your lips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship

We might just get away with it

The altar is my hips

Even if it’s a false god

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love

We’d still worship this love, hmm

Still worship this love

Even if it’s a false god

Even if it’s a false god

Still worship this love