Taylor Swift canta False God e Lover al Saturday Night Live
Ieri Taylor Swift ha annunciato che si sarebbe esibita al Saturday Night Live con una nuova versione di Lover e un pezzo mai cantato prima in tv. Ho sperato fino all’ultimo in una performance di Cruel Summer o Death By A Thousand Cuts (che però ha cantato al City of Lover Concert).
Il pezzo scelto da Taylor invece è stato False God, forse l’unica canzone di Lover che non mi ha convinto del tutto.
Niente da dire invece sull’esibizione acustica di Lover. Perfetta!
.@TaylorSwift13 sounds Majestic while playing “Lover” on the Piano in a way she’s never done before on SNL! #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/GW0XAjOlme
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 6, 2019
.@TaylorSwift13 sounds Beautiful while playing “False God” for the first time on SNL! #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/KmijmdcXB4
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 6, 2019
Taylor Swift debuting ‘False God’ on #SNL was absolutely surreal. #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/zejV5L4LTy
— Wirjil (@Wirjil) October 6, 2019
Taylor Swift: False God, il testo
We were crazy to think
Crazy to think that this could work
Remember how I said I’d die for you?
We were stupid to jump
In the ocean separating us
Remember how I’d fly to you?
And I can’t talk to you when you’re like this
Staring out the window like I’m not your favorite town
I’m New York City
I still do it for you, babe
They all warned us about times like this
They say the road gets hard and you get lost
When you’re led by blind faith
Blind faith
But we might just get away with it
Religion’s in your lips
Even if it’s a false god
We’d still worship
We might just get away with it
The altar is my hips
Even if it’s a false god
We’d still worship this love
We’d still worship this love
We’d still worship this love
I know heaven’s a thing
I go there when you touch me, honey
Hell is when I fight with you
But we can patch it up good
Make confessions and we’re begging for forgiveness
Got the wine for you
And you can’t talk to me when I’m like this
Daring you to leave me just so I can try and scare you
You’re the West Village
You still do it for me, babe
They all warned us about times like this
They say the road gets hard and you get lost
When you’re led by blind faith
Blind faith
But we might just get away with it
Religion’s in your lips
Even if it’s a false god
We’d still worship
We might just get away with it
The altar is my hips
Even if it’s a false god
We’d still worship this love
We’d still worship this love
We’d still worship this love, hmm
Still worship this love
Even if it’s a false god
Even if it’s a false god
Still worship this love