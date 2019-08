Taylor Swift: Lover, boom di vendite nel mondo – ecco quanto ha venduto in totale

885.000 copie in USA e più di 1 milione in Cina, ma quante copie ha venduto Lover in tutto il mondo?

Republic Records ha pubblicato i dati di vendita mondiali del nuovo album di Taylor Swift. La popstar è riuscita ha vendere ben 3 milioni di copie globalmente.

Numeri davvero mostruosi nel 2019, superiori anche ai risultati di Reputation, 1989 o Red.

