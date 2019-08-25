  1. Home »
    2. POP NEWS »
  2. Taylor Swift da record: ecco quante copie di Lover ha venduto in 1 giorno e a quanto arriverà in 1 settimana

POP NEWS

,
Taylor Swift copies lover week hit daily double

Taylor Swift da record: ecco quante copie di Lover ha venduto in 1 giorno e a quanto arriverà in 1 settimana

Taylor Swift è tornata e con lei anche i suoi soliti record, Lover infatti ha venduto la cifra monster di 450.000 copie in appena 24 ore (c’è da dire che con Reputation le copie furono 700.000 in un solo giorno). Con questo risultato la popstar americana ha battuto il record dei Jonas Brothers (che erano arrivati a 357.000 copie in 24 ore con Happiness Begin), Lover adesso è l’album del 2019 più venduto nel giorno di debutto sul mercato.

Ma non è finita qui, perché secondo Hits Daily Double, le copie vendute in una settimana da Lover saranno 725/825.000 (600/675.000 senza lo streaming). Nel 2019 sono risultati che solo la Swift o Adele possono ottenere.
Quindi brava Taylor!

 

Taylor Swift
Lascia un commento

POP NEWS

Articoli più letti del mese