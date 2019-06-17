  1. Home »
  2. BOOM Taylor Swift, che conquista un record con il nuovo album

Con ME non ha avuto il successo previsto, ma Taylor Swift non delude ed è pronta ad abbattere nuovi record con l’album in uscita il prossimo 23 agosto, Lover. Il disco è sta stato preordinato ben 222.000 volte, infrangendo così il precedente record di Ariana Grande, che aveva ottenuto 178.000 preordini con Thank U Next.

La Swift è abituata ai numeri monster, visto che Reputation nel 2017 ha venduto 1.266.000 copie nei primi sette giorni in USA. Il puttanpop è in grossa crisi, ma questo non tocca affatto Taylor.

 

