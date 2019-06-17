BOOM Taylor Swift, che conquista un record con il nuovo album

Con ME non ha avuto il successo previsto, ma Taylor Swift non delude ed è pronta ad abbattere nuovi record con l’album in uscita il prossimo 23 agosto, Lover. Il disco è sta stato preordinato ben 222.000 volte, infrangendo così il precedente record di Ariana Grande, che aveva ottenuto 178.000 preordini con Thank U Next.

La Swift è abituata ai numeri monster, visto che Reputation nel 2017 ha venduto 1.266.000 copie nei primi sette giorni in USA. Il puttanpop è in grossa crisi, ma questo non tocca affatto Taylor.

Taylor Swift breaks another record as “Lover” becomes the most pre-ordered album in Apple Music history, with more than 222,400 pre-orders so far! pic.twitter.com/fKcZkIbyON — Taylor Swift Updates (@TheReputation13) 16 giugno 2019

Taylor Swift’s 7th studio album continues to break record before it’s release in August. “Lover” received 178.6k Apple Music pre-adds in its first 24 hours! This number breaks the record for any female artist/pop album and now the album sits at 224.4k pre-adds. pic.twitter.com/GhxPHJ3yHr — Taylor Swift News (@Swift__Alert) 16 giugno 2019