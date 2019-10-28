  1. Home »
Taylor Swift conquista un nuovo record: nessuna come lei

Taylor Swift è una delle pochissime popstar a macinare ancora numeri mostruosi, i suoi album vendono milioni di copie e i singoli raggiungono le vette delle più importanti classifiche. In questi giorni la cantante di Death By a Thousand Cuts ha conquistato un nuovo record, adesso è l’unica ad avere 5 video con più di 1 miliardo di visualizzazioni.

Dopo Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Look What You Made Me Do, anche You Belong With Me ha raggiunto la cifra monster  e il prossimo video che potrebbe arrivare al miliardo è Wildest Dream, che attualmente è a quota 700 milioni.
Anche brava, sdi be de le…

 

 

Per Taylor Swift le cose vanno benone anche con gli album, ecco la lista dei dischi di artisti occidentali più venduti in Cina.

1. reputation – Taylor (1.56m)
2. 1989 (1.52m)
3. Lover (1.33m)
4. Kamikaze – Eminem (458k)
5. Bloom – Troye (385k)
6. Evolve – Imagine (385k)
7. thank u next -Ariana (375k)
8. Origins (364k)
9. Revival (47k)
10. Anti – Rihanna (300k)

