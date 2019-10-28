Taylor Swift conquista un nuovo record: nessuna come lei

Taylor Swift è una delle pochissime popstar a macinare ancora numeri mostruosi, i suoi album vendono milioni di copie e i singoli raggiungono le vette delle più importanti classifiche. In questi giorni la cantante di Death By a Thousand Cuts ha conquistato un nuovo record, adesso è l’unica ad avere 5 video con più di 1 miliardo di visualizzazioni.

Dopo Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Look What You Made Me Do, anche You Belong With Me ha raggiunto la cifra monster e il prossimo video che potrebbe arrivare al miliardo è Wildest Dream, che attualmente è a quota 700 milioni.

.@TaylorSwift13 is now the FIRST artist in HISTORY to have at least 5 lead videos surpass 1 BILLION views on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/l1dHlg0tZP — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 28, 2019

Congrats @taylorswift13 and @taylornation13 for surpassing 1 billion views on @YouTube for “YOU BELONG WITH ME”. Now it holds the record for the most-viewed COUNTRY music video of ALL TIME and being the first COUNTRY MUSIC to have 1 billion views. ✊#ARIAsTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/9b3ysWMygb — tweet w/ #ARIAsTaylorSwift (@Swiftpopgirl) October 26, 2019

Fifth video with over 1B Views About to break Michael Jackson’s record at the #AMAs#ARIAsTaylorSwift Her best friend is doing amazing! Taylor deserves all the happiness in the world for getting over all the hurdles people set up for her. 💪 pic.twitter.com/f65ASvkNtV — amanda.Lover Fest West.Night 2. (@MandyCakesHeart) October 28, 2019

Per Taylor Swift le cose vanno benone anche con gli album, ecco la lista dei dischi di artisti occidentali più venduti in Cina.

1. reputation – Taylor (1.56m)

2. 1989 (1.52m)

3. Lover (1.33m)

4. Kamikaze – Eminem (458k)

5. Bloom – Troye (385k)

6. Evolve – Imagine (385k)

7. thank u next -Ariana (375k)

8. Origins (364k)

9. Revival (47k)

10. Anti – Rihanna (300k)