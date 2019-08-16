Taylor Swift: ecco il nuovo singolo, Lover (AUDIO)

Dopo Archer, Taylor Swift ha rilasciato un altro brano dal suo nuovo album e si tratta proprio del pezzo che dà il titolo al disco, Lover.

Anche in questo caso la canzone è tanto caruccia e cresce con gli ascolti. Ovviamente spero che in questo nuovo lavoro della Swift ci sia spazio anche per qualcosa di più movimentato…



📷 | New photo of Taylor for ‘Lover’ #LoverOutNOW pic.twitter.com/DQmAvsQ05l — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 16, 2019

Taylor Swift, Lover – il testo

[Verse 1]

We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘til January

This is our place, we make the rules

And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

[Chorus]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You’re my, my, my, my lover

[Verse 2]

We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ‘em all

[Chorus]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my lover

[Bridge]

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue

All’s well that ends well to end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover

And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me

And at every table, I’ll save you a seat, lover

[Chorus]

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You’re my, my, my, my

Oh, you’re my, my, my, my

Darling, you’re my, my, my, my lover