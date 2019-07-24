Taylor Swift: ecco la nuova canzone ‘The Archer’

Dopo ME e You Need To Calm Down, Taylor Swift ha rilasciato un altra canzone dal suo album Lover, si tratta di The Archer. Questo pezzo non sarà un singolo e non avrà il suo video musicale, è quanto ha rivelato la popstar americana ieri sera durante una live.

Onestamente la cosa non mi dispiace, visto che questa The Archer non mi ha conquistato nemmeno dopo diversi ascolti. Il brano è anche caruccio, ma dopo i primi due singoli tiepidi, mi aspetto un terzo singolo che lanci in grande il nuovo disco della Swiffer.

Taylor Swift – The Archer – il testo

Combat, I’m ready for combat

I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?

‘Cause cruelty wins in the movies

I’ve got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you

Easy they come, easy they go

I jump from the train, I ride off alone

I never grew up, it’s getting so old

Help me hold on to you

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

Dark side, I search for your dark side

But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?

And I cut off my nose just to spite my face

Then I hate my reflection for years and years

I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost

The room is on fire, invisible smoke

And all of my heroes die all alone

Help me hold on to you

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

‘Cause they see right through me

They see right through me

They see right through

Can you see right through me?

They see right through

They see right through me

I see right through me

I see right through me

All the king’s horses, all the king’s men

Couldn’t put me together again

‘Cause all of my enemies started out friends

Help me hold on to you

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

You could stay

You could stay

Combat, I’m ready for combat

But she said ‘The Archer’ isn’t the next single. It’s just a song she wanted to share with us – When will we get the next single + a music video so we can try to find all the Easter eggs?? 😏@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #TheArcher — Janine ✨ ll (@stateofjanine) July 23, 2019

I now know why #TheArcher isn’t a single. Imagine having a music video for this it’ll be the great depression, but literally. — ana|#westandwithtaylor | the archer (@anafanana) July 23, 2019