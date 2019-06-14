Taylor Swift: il nuovo singolo contro l’omofobia e l’odio, You Need To Calm Down (AUDIO)

In attesa di Lover, l’album che uscirà il prossimo 23 agosto, Taylor Swift ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo, You Need To Calm Down. Con questo pezzo la popstar si scaglia contro chi sparge odio e omofobia e suggerisce loro di provare ad essere felici, invece di giudicare tutti.

Come con Me, anche qui ci troviamo davanti ad un brano pop orecchiabile e in pieno stile Swift.





Testo You need to calm down

[Verse 1] You are somebody that I don’t know

But you’re takin’ shots at me like it’s Patrón

And I’m just like damn it’s 7 AM

Say it in the street, that’s a knock-out

But you say it in a Tweet, that’s a cop-out

And I’m just like, “Hey, are you okay?”

[Pre-Chorus] And I ain’t tryin’ mess with your self-expression

But I’ve learned a lesson that stressin’ and obsessin’ ’bout somebody else is no fun

And snakes and stones never broke my bones

[Chorus] So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to calm down, you’re being too loud

And I’m just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm down

[Verse 2] You are somebody that we don’t know

But you’re comin’ at my friends like a missile

Why are you mad when you could be glad?

(You could be glad)

Sunshine on the street at the parade

But you would rather be in the dark age

Just makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night

[Pre-Chorus] You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace

And control your urges to scream about the people you hate

‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay

ginger

[Chorus] So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to calm down, you’re being too loud

And I’m just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?

You need to calm d0wn

[Bridge] And we see you over there on the internet

Comparing all the girls who are killing it

But we figured you out

We all know now we all got crowns

You need to calm down

[Chorus] Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to calm down (You need to calm down)

You’re being too loud (You’re being too loud)

And I’m like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh

You need to just stop (Can you stop?)

Like can you just not step on our gowns?

You need to calm d0wn