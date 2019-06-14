Taylor Swift: il nuovo singolo contro l’omofobia e l’odio, You Need To Calm Down (AUDIO)
In attesa di Lover, l’album che uscirà il prossimo 23 agosto, Taylor Swift ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo, You Need To Calm Down. Con questo pezzo la popstar si scaglia contro chi sparge odio e omofobia e suggerisce loro di provare ad essere felici, invece di giudicare tutti.
Come con Me, anche qui ci troviamo davanti ad un brano pop orecchiabile e in pieno stile Swift.
Testo You need to calm down
[Verse 1] You are somebody that I don’t know
But you’re takin’ shots at me like it’s Patrón
And I’m just like damn it’s 7 AM
Say it in the street, that’s a knock-out
But you say it in a Tweet, that’s a cop-out
And I’m just like, “Hey, are you okay?”
[Pre-Chorus] And I ain’t tryin’ mess with your self-expression
But I’ve learned a lesson that stressin’ and obsessin’ ’bout somebody else is no fun
And snakes and stones never broke my bones
[Chorus] So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to calm down, you’re being too loud
And I’m just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?
You need to calm down
[Verse 2] You are somebody that we don’t know
But you’re comin’ at my friends like a missile
Why are you mad when you could be glad?
(You could be glad)
Sunshine on the street at the parade
But you would rather be in the dark age
Just makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night
[Pre-Chorus] You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace
And control your urges to scream about the people you hate
‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay
[Chorus] So uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to calm down, you’re being too loud
And I’m just like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to just stop, like can you just not step on my gown?
You need to calm d0wn
[Bridge] And we see you over there on the internet
Comparing all the girls who are killing it
But we figured you out
We all know now we all got crowns
You need to calm down
[Chorus] Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to calm down (You need to calm down)
You’re being too loud (You’re being too loud)
And I’m like uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh
You need to just stop (Can you stop?)
Like can you just not step on our gowns?
You need to calm d0wn