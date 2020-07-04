The Veronicas sono tornate con un nuovo singolo ‘Biting My Tongue’

Sono tornate le mie adorate The Veronicas, dopo The Only High del 2017 e Think of Me dell’anno scorso il duo australiano ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Biting My Tongue. Nulla di nuovo (e non mi dispiace affatto) il sound è quello al quale ci hanno abituato e questo pezzo sono quasi certo che verrà apprezzato da chi ha amato le loro vecchie hit.

Personalmente nelle ultime 24 ore non ho ascoltato altro, questo è il pop che amo, quindi grazie Veronicas.

FAM WE’RE ALREADY #6 on ITUNES after 24hrs

YOU DID THAT 😭😭

To listen / buy / stream – https://t.co/r5Alpp8Puc pic.twitter.com/ABQxQG5qmf — THE VERONICAS (@TheVeronicas) July 3, 2020

The Veronicas, Biting My Tongue: il testo

I’ve been there, biting my tongue

Trying to hold on to what I’m feeling

‘Cause I know that I’m safe in my head

You got my heart beating so loud

Wanna scream out, my lips are silent

I’m sick of fighting it

I feel the rush rising up to the back of my throat

I can’t hide

I can’t get enough of the way that you’re looking at meWith those eyes

I really wanna say this, I don’t wanna lose this

Thing that we’ve got, I’m just telling you how I feel

‘Cause if you walk away and I don’t get to say it

I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you

What I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you

What I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you

I swore to myself

There ain’t no doubt

I’m keeping love out

I wasn’t strong enough

I didn’t see it coming at all

Letting you in

Under my skinThen I gave in

Like a fool in love

But I tried fooling us

Keep lying to myself again

Could feel that we’re more than friends

But I choke up every time

I really wanna say this, I don’t wanna lose this

Thing that we’ve got, I’m just telling you how I feel

‘Cause if you walk away and I don’t get to say it

I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you

What I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you

What I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you

I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do

I really wanna say this

I don’t wanna risk this thing that we’ve got

But if you walk away and I don’t get to say it

I don’t know what, what I would do

I can’t live without you

I can’t live without you

I can’t live without you

I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you

I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do

I can’t live without you