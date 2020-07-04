The Veronicas sono tornate con un nuovo singolo ‘Biting My Tongue’
4 Luglio, 2020 di Anthony Festa
Sono tornate le mie adorate The Veronicas, dopo The Only High del 2017 e Think of Me dell’anno scorso il duo australiano ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Biting My Tongue. Nulla di nuovo (e non mi dispiace affatto) il sound è quello al quale ci hanno abituato e questo pezzo sono quasi certo che verrà apprezzato da chi ha amato le loro vecchie hit.
Personalmente nelle ultime 24 ore non ho ascoltato altro, questo è il pop che amo, quindi grazie Veronicas.
FAM WE’RE ALREADY #6 on ITUNES after 24hrs
YOU DID THAT 😭😭
To listen / buy / stream – https://t.co/r5Alpp8Puc pic.twitter.com/ABQxQG5qmf
— THE VERONICAS (@TheVeronicas) July 3, 2020
The Veronicas, Biting My Tongue: il testo
I’ve been there, biting my tongue
Trying to hold on to what I’m feeling
‘Cause I know that I’m safe in my head
You got my heart beating so loud
Wanna scream out, my lips are silent
I’m sick of fighting it
I feel the rush rising up to the back of my throat
I can’t hide
I can’t get enough of the way that you’re looking at meWith those eyes
I really wanna say this, I don’t wanna lose this
Thing that we’ve got, I’m just telling you how I feel
‘Cause if you walk away and I don’t get to say it
I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you
What I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you
What I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you
I swore to myself
There ain’t no doubt
I’m keeping love out
I wasn’t strong enough
I didn’t see it coming at all
Letting you in
Under my skinThen I gave in
Like a fool in love
But I tried fooling us
Keep lying to myself again
Could feel that we’re more than friends
But I choke up every time
I really wanna say this, I don’t wanna lose this
Thing that we’ve got, I’m just telling you how I feel
‘Cause if you walk away and I don’t get to say it
I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you
What I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you
What I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you
I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do
I really wanna say this
I don’t wanna risk this thing that we’ve got
But if you walk away and I don’t get to say it
I don’t know what, what I would do
I can’t live without you
I can’t live without you
I can’t live without you
I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you
I don’t know what I, what I, what I’d do
I can’t live without you