Vanessa Hudgens canta Breaking Free al karaoke 13 anni dopo High School Musical – VIDEO

Chi – come me – era appena teenager quando è uscito High School Musical avrà quasi sicuramente canticchiato almeno una volta la hit di Zac Efron e Vanessa Hudgens, Breaking Free.

A distanza di 13 anni dalla versione originale, domenica sera Vanessa Hudgenes è andata al karaoke ed ha cantato Breaking Free. L’attrice ha pubblicato il video sui social scrivendo: “Um. Ecco una versione davvero brutta, aggressiva e totalmente sobria di Breaking Free. Risentendola mi fanno male le orecchie, però mi fa anche divertire”.

Sarà anche una versione poraccia fatta al karaoke, ma è riuscita comunque a risvegliare i ricordi di tanti nostalgici.

Adesso pretendo che Demi Lovato ci urli This Is Me.

Vanessa Hudgens e Zac Efron: Breaking Free – il testo

