Vanessa Hudgens canta Breaking Free al karaoke 13 anni dopo High School Musical – VIDEO
Chi – come me – era appena teenager quando è uscito High School Musical avrà quasi sicuramente canticchiato almeno una volta la hit di Zac Efron e Vanessa Hudgens, Breaking Free.
A distanza di 13 anni dalla versione originale, domenica sera Vanessa Hudgenes è andata al karaoke ed ha cantato Breaking Free. L’attrice ha pubblicato il video sui social scrivendo: “Um. Ecco una versione davvero brutta, aggressiva e totalmente sobria di Breaking Free. Risentendola mi fanno male le orecchie, però mi fa anche divertire”.
Sarà anche una versione poraccia fatta al karaoke, ma è riuscita comunque a risvegliare i ricordi di tanti nostalgici.
Vanessa Hudgens che canta al karaoke “Breaking Free” 😭❤️ #vanessahudgens #breakingfree
Adesso pretendo che Demi Lovato ci urli This Is Me.
Vanessa Hudgens e Zac Efron: Breaking Free – il testo
We’re soarin’, flyin’
There’s not a star in heaven
That we can’t reach
If we’re trying
So breaking free
You know the world can see us
In a way that’s different than who we are
Creating space between us
‘Till we’re separate hearts
But your faith it gives me strength
Strength to believe
We’re breakin’ free
We’re soarin’
Flyin’
There’s not a star in heaven
That we can’t reach
If we’re trying
Yeah we’re breaking free
Oh, we’re breakin’ free
Ohhhh
Can you feel it building
Like a wave the ocean just can’t control
Connected by a feeling
Ohhh, in our very souls
Very souls
Ooooh
Rising ‘till it lifts us up
So every one can see
We’re breakin’ free
We’re soarin’
Flyin’
There’s not a star in heaven
That we can’t reach
If we’re trying
Yeah we’re breaking free
Ohhh, breaking free
Oooh
Runnin’
Climbin’
To get to that place
To be all that we can be
Now’s the time
So breaking free
We’re breaking free
Ohhh, yeah
More than hope
More than faith
This is true
This is fate
And together
We see it comin’
More than you
More than me
Not a want, but a need
Both of us breakin’ free
Soarin’
Flyin’
There’s not a star in heaven
That we can’t reach
If we’re trying
Yeah we’re breaking free
Breaking free
We’re runnin’
Ohhh, climbin’
To get to the place
To be all that we can be
Now’s the time
Now’s the time
So we’re breaking free
Ohhh, we’re breaking free
Ohhh
You know the world can see us
In a way that’s different than who we are