Naya Rivera data per morta dalla Polizia: “Stiamo cercando il corpo”

10 Luglio, 2020 di Anthony Festa

Purtroppo gli aggiornamenti sul caso di Naya Rivera non lasciano ben sperare. L’attrice di Glee si trovava con il figlio di 4 anni in barca sul Lago Piru e dopo una nuotata è scomparsa. La Polizia ha ritrovato il bambino sano e salvo vicino ad un pontile e sono subito iniziate le ricerche, ma a distanza di quasi 48 ore dall’incidente le operazioni sono passate da “soccorso” a “recupero del corpo”. Nonostante tutto le autorità hanno ancora 80 persone sul posto che stanno lavorando senza sosta.

Stando a quello che hanno riportato alcuni agenti, il fondale del lago è pieno di detriti che rendono molto difficile individuare qualsiasi cosa. Inoltre la visibilità è di pochi centimetri e secondo la loro versione un corpo ci può mettere anche dai 7 ai 10 giorni prima di riemergere.

Naya Rivera, i tweet dello sceriffo della contea di Ventura.

